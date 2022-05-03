Jeep Meridian's production begins; bookings now open in India
Jeep has started accepting bookings for its Meridian SUV in India via dealerships as well as its official website. It can be reserved against a payment of Rs. 50,000. Production of the vehicle has also started and deliveries will commence here in June. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine.
- Seven-seater SUVs offer extra space, more comfort, and are hence very popular. All the carmakers are trying to enter this space with their own products.
- In India, Jeep has positioned the Meridian as a more premium model than the Compass. It also boasts a high localization level and will rival the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner.
The Jeep Meridian has a lengthy sculpted hood, a seven-box grille finished in chrome, a wide air dam, narrow LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end.
The Jeep Meridian runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.
The Jeep Meridian has a spacious 7-seater cabin with two-tone black and brown upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, an electric tumble function for the second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.
In India, the Jeep Meridian will likely carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The car should be offered in two variants, namely Limited and Limited (O) and its deliveries will begin next month.