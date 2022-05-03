Auto

Jeep Meridian's production begins; bookings now open in India

Jeep Meridian's production begins; bookings now open in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2022, 02:44 pm 2 min read

The booking amount for Jeep Meridian has been set at Rs. 50,000 (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has started accepting bookings for its Meridian SUV in India via dealerships as well as its official website. It can be reserved against a payment of Rs. 50,000. Production of the vehicle has also started and deliveries will commence here in June. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design, a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Seven-seater SUVs offer extra space, more comfort, and are hence very popular. All the carmakers are trying to enter this space with their own products.

In India, Jeep has positioned the Meridian as a more premium model than the Compass. It also boasts a high localization level and will rival the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner.

Exteriors The car sports LED headlights and 18-inch wheels

The Jeep Meridian has a lengthy sculpted hood, a seven-box grille finished in chrome, a wide air dam, narrow LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and dual-tone paintwork. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear end.

Information It runs on a 168hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Jeep Meridian runs on a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets a panoramic roof and ventilated seats

The Jeep Meridian has a spacious 7-seater cabin with two-tone black and brown upholstery, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, an electric tumble function for the second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

In India, the Jeep Meridian will likely carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The car should be offered in two variants, namely Limited and Limited (O) and its deliveries will begin next month.

What works and what doesn't Jeep Meridian Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling High-quality interiors Long equipment list Excellent off-road experience Bad Stuff: Cramped third-row No petrol engine option