Auto

Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai cars have become costlier: Check prices

Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai cars have become costlier: Check prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

The car prices have been raised due to rising input costs (Photo credit: Toyota)

Due to rising input costs and low levels of production, select automakers in India such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Volkswagen have raised the prices of their cars. Now, Toyota and Hyundai cars are costlier by up to Rs. 22,000, while Volkswagen's vehicles have become up to 4% more expensive. Notably, the Volkswagen Taigun has also been updated with more standard features.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian automobile industry is going through a tumultuous phase wherein companies are being forced to raise the prices of their models in order to maintain profitability.

Such hikes are putting the cars beyond the reach of a vast section of customers - a fact evident from the lackluster sales reports. One can only hope that the situation will improve soon.

Brand #1 Toyota cars have become up to Rs. 22,000 more expensive

Toyota has raised the prices of its Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser SUV by up to Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively. The former starts at Rs. 6.53 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.91 lakh, while the latter falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 9.03-11.73 lakh. Fortuner and Innova Crysta have been exempted from the hike as their prices were raised last month.

Brand #2 Hyundai models have received a hike of Rs. 21,100

Hyundai VENUE has become costlier by Rs. 12,100. Its petrol-powered models are priced between Rs. 7.11-11.82 lakh, while the diesel variants fall in the Rs. 9.68-11.84 lakh price-bracket. The CRETA is costlier by up to Rs. 21,100. It is now priced between Rs. 10.44-18.18 lakh. Finally, the ALCAZAR has received a hike of Rs. 10,000 and sports a price-figure between Rs. 16.44-19.99 lakh.

Brand #3 There is a hike of 2.5-4% on Volkswagen vehicles

The prices of the Volkswagen Taigun and Tiguan in India, have gone up by 2.5-4% depending on the variant. The Taigun starts at Rs. 11 lakh and goes up to Rs. 18 lakh, while the Tiguan costs Rs. 31.99 lakh. Also, the Taigun now offers tire pressure deflation warning and engine idle start/stop facility as standard across all trim levels.