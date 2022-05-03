Auto

Suzuki Swift Sport v/s Hyundai i20 N Line: Hot-hatch comparison

Suzuki Swift Sport v/s Hyundai i20 N Line: Hot-hatch comparison

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 03, 2022, 07:15 am 3 min read

Suzuki Swift Sport is backed by a 129hp petrol-hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki's Swift Sport was spied testing in India recently, suggesting that it might be launched here in the near future. The vehicle has sporty looks, a bevy of tech-based features, and is fueled by a mild-hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 129hp. So, should you wait for the Swift Sport or buy Hyundai's i20 N Line, which is another great choice?

Context Why does this story matter?

After discontinuing the Baleno RS, Suzuki has been out of the hot hatchback segment in India. The rising interest in fun-to-drive cars here makes it an appropriate time for the Swift Sport to arrive on our shores.

On the other hand, the Hyundai i20 N Line has been up for grabs here for quite some time. Its good looks and performance appeal to buyers.

Exteriors Hyundai i20 N Line has larger dimensions and better looks

The Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback is longer, wider, and taller than the Suzuki Swift Sport. It has LED headlights with DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. In comparison, the Swift Sport flaunts a mesh-type grille, 17-inch alloy wheels with a polished finish, dual exhaust tips, a rear spoiler, sporty swept-back headlamps, and dual-tone paintwork.

Interiors The i20 N Line's interior is visually more appealing

Both the Hyundai i20 N Line and Suzuki Swift Sport have a spacious cabin with five seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The i20 N Line bears a minimalist look with a clean dashboard, a large center console, and a free-standing infotainment system. Meanwhile, the Swift Sport flaunts a blacked-out interior with red accents, a cluttered dashboard, and semi-bucket seats.

Features From cruise control to voice recognition

The Hyundai i20 N Line and Suzuki Swift Sport offer cruise control, keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring, and multiple airbags. They house a 10.25-inch and 7.0-inch infotainment system, respectively, with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Lane departure warning, collision mitigation assist, traffic-sign recognition, electronic stability program, ABS, EBD, and high-beam assist are also available. The N Line supports voice recognition as well.

Performance The Swift Sport is backed by a more powerful engine

Hyundai i20 N Line runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118.41hp of power and 172Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT or an iMT gearbox. On the other hand, the Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol mill with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The setup generates 129hp/235Nm and is paired with a 6-speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

The Hyundai i20 N Line starts at Rs. 9.91 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.97 lakh. The pricing details of the Suzuki Swift Sport in India are unavailable but in the UK it starts at £22,570 (around Rs. 21.68 lakh). Our vote goes in favor of N Line as it offers better looks and features, and bears a much lower price tag.