Hyundai i30 N gets Drive-N Limited Edition variant: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2022, 05:43 pm 2 min read

Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is limited to just 800 units globally (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the Drive-N Limited Edition variant of its i30 N performance-oriented hatchback. Its production is limited to 800 units worldwide. As for the highlights, the model flaunts an assortment of cosmetic changes both inside and out. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 276hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hyundai i30 N is a good-looking vehicle with incredible performance. The Drive-N Limited Edition variant takes it a notch further and should attract a lot of customers in the international markets.

If the vehicle arrives on our shores, it will probably be a completely built unit (CBU). The rivalry in the performance hatchback segment will surely be raised.

Exteriors The car has 19-inch wheels and badges with GPS coordinates

The Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition has a muscular hood, a black mesh grille, swept-back headlights, an individually numbered plaque, and special badges on the front fenders bearing GPS coordinates. It is flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, retro-styled graphics, and 19-inch forged wheels finished in a dark bronze matte shade. It is available in Phantom Black Pearl and Serenity White Pearl colors.

Information It is fueled by a 276hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition runs on a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 276hp/392Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed DCT gearbox. When pressed, the N Grin Shift (NGS) button boosts power by 10hp for 20 seconds.

Interiors The hatchback gets a glass roof and heated steering wheel

The Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition has a luxurious cabin with a glass roof, floor mats with red piping, body-hugging front seats with red accents and illuminated 'N' logos, and a heated steering wheel. It houses a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The passengers' safety is ensured by Lane Following Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, and multiple airbags.

Information Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition: Availability

The pricing details of the Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition performance hatchback are currently unavailable. However, bookings for the vehicle are open and 75 units will be up for grabs in the UK.