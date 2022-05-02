Auto

TVS Ntorq 125 XT goes official at Rs. 1.03 lakh

TVS Ntorq 125 XT goes official at Rs. 1.03 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

TVS Ntorq 125 XT gets a silent-start system (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has finally launched the XT variant of its Ntorq 125 scooter in India. As for the highlights, the model flaunts cosmetic changes such as new paintwork, offers an updated instrument cluster, and gets new features including a silent-start system. It draws power from a 124.8cc, air-cooled, three-valve engine that puts out a maximum power of 9.25hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The XT version of the TVS Ntorq 125 has a sportier appearance and better tech-based features as compared to the standard scooter. A lot of buyers in India should be interested in getting their hands on this two-wheeler.

The new variant has been priced competitively in our market and rivals the likes of the Aprilia SR 125.

Design The scooter has a split-screen instrument console

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT has a headlight-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and Neon Green paintwork with sporty graphics. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled split-style instrument cluster with TFT and LCD screens that show notifications. There is voice support as well. It rides on 12-inch restyled alloy wheels and offers full-LED illumination.

Information It is fueled by a 9hp, 125cc engine

The TVS Ntorq 125 XT runs on a 124.8cc, three-valve, air-cooled engine with IntelliGO start-stop technology. The mill makes 9.25hp of power and 10.5Nm of torque, and comes linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It gets a front disc brake

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS Ntorq 125 XT is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear rim, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information TVS Ntorq 125 XT: Pricing

In India, the XT version of the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the costliest variant of the vehicle on our shores.