2021 Suzuki GSX-S950 motorbike goes official in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:15 am

Japanese automaker Suzuki has unveiled its 2021 GSX-S950 motorbike. It will be up for grabs in the UK this August. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and comes with an LCD instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is offered in three colors

Suzuki GSX-S950 has a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, and a vertically-stacked headlight cluster. The bike packs an LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on black wheels wrapped in Dunlop SPORTMAX Roadsport 2 tires. It has a 19-liter fuel tank and weighs 214kg. The vehicle is available in Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Triton Blue, and Metallic Matte Black No.2 colors.

Information

It runs on a 94hp, 999cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S950 is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 94hp of power at 7,800rpm and 92Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The power output can be switched to 47hp for A2 license holders.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S950 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ride-by-wire throttle and three traction control modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm inverted KYB forks on the front side and link-type coil spring on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki GSX-S950: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S950 is expected to carry a price-tag of around £7,000 (roughly Rs. 7.2 lakh). The premium motorbike will be up for sale there in August.