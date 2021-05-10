Suzuki reveals the UK price of its 2021 GSX-S1000 bike

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 12:35 am

The UK price of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, which was unveiled last month, has been revealed. It costs £10,999 (roughly Rs. 11.2 lakh) and will reach dealerships there in late June. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and comes with full-LED lighting as well as a digital instrument cluster. It runs on a Euro 5-compliant 999cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The bike has a vertically-stacked headlamp setup

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, aerodynamic winglets, split-style seats, a compact exhaust canister, a vertically-stacked headlamp setup, and golden front forks. The bike houses an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, and rides on designer wheels. It is available in three shades: Metallic Triton Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray.

Information

It is fueled by a 150hp, 999cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates 152hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm.

Safety

The vehicle has 43mm KYB inverted front forks

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 has disc brakes on both wheels, along with a bidirectional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, and 5-mode Suzuki Traction Control. Ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle, Low RPM Assist, and Suzuki Easy Start System are also available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm KYB inverted front forks and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 can be booked online by paying £500 (roughly Rs. 51,200) and it carries a price tag of £10,999 (approximately Rs. 11.2 lakh). The bike will reach dealerships there in late June.