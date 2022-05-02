Auto

2022 Jeep Meridian review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee May 02, 2022, 11:41 am 4 min read

2022 Jeep Meridian will be launched in India in June

Jeep is best known for its Compass and Wrangler SUVs in India but it is now keen to expand its range with an array of new products. One of the first launches planned for this year is the Meridian. The Meridian is a 7-seater SUV designed to compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner. Here's our review of the 4x4 version.

7-seater SUVs are very popular owing to their inherent advantages of extra space and comfort. Hence, automakers are looking to enter this space with their own product offerings.

For Jeep India, the Meridian is a hugely significant launch in terms of sales numbers and has been positioned as a more premium offering than the Compass.

The Meridian also has a high localization level.

Exteriors The Meridian has considerable presence

With a length of 4,769mm, the Jeep Meridian is quite long while having considerable presence due to its aggressive styling. It looks quite different from the Compass while borrowing design cues from its larger siblings in the Jeep range abroad. The seven-slot grille is imposing while 18-inch alloy wheels also contribute to the stance. The rear styling is also attractive with wide taillamps.

Interiors The cabin gets leather inserts

Step inside and the cabin is a premium place to be while the dashboard design is similar to the Jeep Compass. You get a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen, and premium quilted leather seats. There are leather inserts on the dashboard as well. Overall, the cabin feels suitably more premium over other 7-seater SUVs in the segment.

Space The second row has excellent thigh support

The Meridian has a long wheelbase at 2,782mm and that liberates a lot of space for the occupants inside. The second row features a bench style seating configuration while headroom/legroom is quite good. We also found the thigh support to be excellent for long journeys. The third row has easy access with a one-touch tumble operation but space is cramped there.

Features From a 360-degree-view camera to connected car technology

Apart from the earlier mentioned digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Meridian also boasts numerous comfort and luxury features. You get ventilated and cooled front seats, wireless charging, a 360-degree-view camera, dual-zone climate control system, and a massive panoramic sunroof. There is also connected car technology, automatic headlamps, six airbags, a powered tail gate and a 9-speaker audio system.

Performance The car is available with a sole diesel engine option

The Meridian comes with a sole powertrain option of a 2.0-liter diesel engine which develops 170hp/350Nm. While standard is a 6-speed manual gearbox, we drove the variant with 9-speed automatic gearbox. Performance is strong thanks to the ample availability of torque while the automatic gearbox has a decent shift quality in terms of responsiveness. However, we did wish for paddle shifters.

Ride quality The car has a sophisticated AWD system

The Meridian scores extremely well in terms of ride and handling thanks to its independent suspension. The suspension takes the worst of our roads with ease while the 'Selec Terrain AWD' system further helps during off-roading. You can customize the modes according to the surface that you are driving on. For such a large SUV, the Meridian also feels pleasantly agile.

Our verdict Is it worth buying at around Rs. 35 lakh?

We expect the Jeep Meridian to have a starting price of around Rs. 35 lakh (ex-showroom). That means it would be competitively priced when compared to other 7-seater SUVs. Overall, the Meridian certainly impressed us with its styling, interiors, and the driving experience that it offers. Hence, as a combination of off-road ability and practicality, the Jeep Meridian seems worth waiting for.

Jeep Meridian What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling High quality interiors Long equipment list Excellent off-road experience Bad Stuff: Cramped third-row No petrol engine option