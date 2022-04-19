Auto

Jeep Compass Night Eagle launched at Rs. 21.95 lakh

Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a stealthy yet rugged look (Picture credit: Jeep)

American carmaker Jeep has launched the Night Eagle version of its popular SUV in the Indian market. The special variant is powered by the same BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine as the regular Compass. It offers an all-black theme inside and out, along with a few additional features such as 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, and automatic headlamps.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jeep forayed into the Indian market with its compact and versatile Compass. It is regarded as a capable off-roader by critics and buyers alike.

The new Night Eagle edition is essentially an all-black themed trim of the current Compass on sale in India and is designed to attract new buyers with its distinctive gloss black treatment both on the outside and inside.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a 7-slot grille with gloss black treatment

On the outside, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a gloss black grille along with similarly finished grille rings, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black roof rails, and gloss black wing mirrors as well as fog lamp bezels. For lighting, the SUV is equipped with LED reflector headlights, DRLs (daytime running lights), LED taillamps, LED fog lights, and cornering fog lights.

Interiors The all-black treatment continues on the inside

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle comes with a piano black treatment on the inside, black vinyl seats with light tungsten stitching, and black vinyl inserts for the door trim. It gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7.0-inch instrument cluster, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The SUV also features ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Information A 2.0 liter turbo-diesel engine powers the Night Eagle edition

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle is equipped with a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter Multijet turbo-diesel engine that producing 170hp of power and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and is available as front-wheel-drive.

Information Jeep Compass Night Eagle: Pricing and availability

Jeep India has launched the all-new Compass Night Eagle with prices starting at Rs. 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently available for booking via the company's website.