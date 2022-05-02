Auto

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) to debut in India by early-2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 02, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) might be backed by a 1.2-liter mStallion petrol mill (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra is likely to launch the facelifted version of its XUV300 car in India around January next year. As for the highlights, the vehicle will sport cosmetic changes both inside and out and should offer new features. Under the hood, it might be fueled by a 1.2-liter mStallion petrol engine that puts out 128.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mahindra XUV300 was introduced in India in 2019 and is now slated to receive an update almost four years later.

The facelifted version of the vehicle will offer better performance and more features as compared to its predecessor.

It should be priced competitively in our market and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.

Exteriors The car will have refreshed bumpers and LED taillights

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300 will have a sculpted hood, a new grille, restyled projector headlights, and redesigned bumpers. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and different alloy rims. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It might run on a 128hp, 1.2-liter engine

The upcoming Mahindra XUV300 should draw power from a 1.2-liter mStallion petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 128.2hp and a peak torque of 230Nm. The mill should be linked to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will get 7 airbags and touchscreen infotainment panel

The Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with new upholstery, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. Seven airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and a tire pressure monitor will ensure the passengers' safety. It will also house an updated touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and connected car technology.

Information Mahindra XUV300 (facelift): Pricing and availability

Mahindra will reveal the pricing and availability details of the facelifted XUV300 in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a slight premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).