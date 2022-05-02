Auto

Suzuki introduces 2023 Escudo hybrid SUV in Japan: Check features

The Escudo is known as the Suzuki Vitara in the European market (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Suzuki has announced the return of the Escudo SUV in Japan after being discontinued for a short time. The new version of the vehicle offers better looks, more features, and a full hybrid powertrain that promises better mileage. It can be driven solely on electric power in certain scenarios. There is no word about the vehicle reaching our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

The mid-sized SUV segment has heated up in recent years with all carmakers trying to benefit from the SUV craze that has gripped both the domestic and international markets alike.

Maruti Suzuki had previously attempted to capture the Indian market by launching the Escudo as the Grand Vitara. If it debuts here, it will compete against Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.

Design The car flaunts LED headlights and alloy wheels

The new Suzuki Escudo sports a sleek grille with vertically-positioned chrome inserts, LED headlamps with DRLs, fog lamps mounted in the bumper, and a skid plate. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. The SUV gets LED taillights, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper with a defogger on the rear.

Information It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder engine linked to an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 132hp/192Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Suzuki's AllGrip all-wheel-drive system and driving modes are also available.

Interiors The SUV should get a multifunctional steering wheel

Details about the 2023 Escudo's interiors have not been shared, but it will likely retain the design from the current-generation Suzuki Vitara on sale in Europe. It will have a spacious cabin, featuring a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with paddle-shifters, an analog instrument console with a colored MID, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Information 2023 Suzuki Escudo: Pricing and availability

The Japanese-spec 2023 Suzuki Escudo is priced at ¥29,70,000 (approximately Rs. 17.5 lakh) and is available for booking in the country. However, there is no official word regarding its launch in the Indian market.