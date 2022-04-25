Auto

Jeep Meridian pre-bookings to open in India on May 3

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 25, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

The new Meridian offers a spacious 7-seater cabin with signature Jeep design DNA (Photo credit: Jeep)

American SUV manufacturer Jeep will start accepting bookings for its three-row Meridian SUV in India from May 3, the company has announced. The car will enter production next month and the deliveries are slated to begin in from the third week of June. The Meridian was unveiled in India in February and its prices are expected to be revealed sometime in June.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jeep Meridian is a ground-up new SUV from the American automaker and is based on its sibling, the Jeep Compass.

It boasts over 80% localization and is expected to be priced aggressively. With modern features, off-road capabilities, and a promising performance, the SUV will compete against the likes of Toyota Fortuner as well as MG Gloster.

Exteriors It has a wheelbase of 2,782mm

The Jeep Meridian shares the front fascia with the Compass but is bigger in length (4,769mm) with a wheelbase of 2,782mm. It features a sculpted bonnet, a signature 7-slatted grille, blacked-out pillars, a wide air dam, LED headlamps, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and large, multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information It borrows the 2.0-liter engine from the Jeep Compass

The Meridian gets a Jeep Compass-sourced 2.0-liter Multijet diesel motor that makes 168hp/350Nm. It is linked to a 6-speed manual or 9-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system

On the inside, the Meridian gets a spacious and modern-looking 7-seater cabin with features such as wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, one-touch tumble and fold function for second-row seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree-view camera, and ventilated front seats. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dashboard, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a multifunctional steering wheel, and six airbags.

Information Jeep Meridian: Pricing and availability

The bookings for Jeep Meridian will start in India from May 3 and the deliveries will begin from the third week of June. The three-row SUV is expected to bear a starting price-tag of around Rs. 30 lakh (ex-showroom).