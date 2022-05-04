Auto

Harley-Davidson Nightster confirmed for India; could be launched this month

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 04, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

Harley-Davidson Nightster is backed by a Revolution Max 975T engine (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US automaker Harley-Davidson has announced that it will launch its Nightster motorcycle in India. It might arrive here this month. As for the highlights, the cruiser bike bears a retro-inspired look and offers several electronic riding aids, including traction control and multiple ride modes. It draws power from an all-new Revolution Max 975T engine that churns out a maximum power of 89hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nightster is Harley-Davidson's lightest bike and the company's third model to use a Revolution Max engine.

The two-wheeler broke cover in the global markets last month, and its good looks and long list of features are expected to appeal to buyers in India. On its debut in our market, it will not have any direct rival.

Design The bike has alloy wheels and full-LED illumination

The Harley-Davidson Nightster has a teardrop-shaped airbox cover, a rider-only seat with the fuel tank beneath it, a lengthy exhaust, and a circular headlight cluster. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 4.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 110mm and is available in Vivid Black, Gunship Gray, and Redline Red color options.

Information It is fueled by an 89hp, 975cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is powered by a 975cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 89hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 95Nm at 5,750rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Harley-Davidson Nightster is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, drag-torque slip control, and traction control. It also gets three riding modes (Road, Sport, and Rain). Suspension duties on the vehicle are handled by 41mm inverted forks on the front end and dual shock absorbers on the rear side.

Information Harley-Davidson Nightster: Pricing and availability

Harley-Davidson will reveal the availability and pricing details of the Nightster motorcycle in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom).