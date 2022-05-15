Auto

2022 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro, with sporty looks, goes official

2022 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro, with sporty looks, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2022, 01:05 pm 2 min read

2022 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro gets several visual upgrades (Photo credit: Audi)

German automaker Audi has revealed the 2022 version of its A4 Allroad Quattro wagon with a Black Optics Pro Package. Its debut in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the car flaunts visual upgrades and has a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. It is backed by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 261hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Audi has decided to update its A4 Allroad Quattro model which is up for grabs in markets such as the US, China, and Europe. The changes are limited to mere cosmetic upgrades and add to the vehicle's rugged appearance.

The car should attract a lot of buyers in the global markets. Right now, we have no information about its Indian debut.

Exteriors The car has black roof rails and matrix LED headlights

Audi A4 Allroad Quattro flaunts a sculpted hood, a wider and more angular grille, and matrix LED headlights with a new DRL pattern. There is a gloss black finish on the windshield frame, ORVMs, air vents, tailpipes, rear diffuser, and tailgate. Flared wheel arches, multi-spoke rims, roof rails, and LED taillamps are also available. It is offered in Chronos Gray and District Green shades.

Information It is fueled by a 261hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro runs on a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo engine that makes 261hp of power and 370Nm of torque. The mill is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The wagon gets a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats

The Audi A4 Allroad Quattro has a luxurious cabin with a head-up display, auto climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It houses a Bang & Olufsen audio system, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags as well as park assist.

Information 2022 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Audi A4 Allroad Quattro carries a starting price-tag of $45,500 (around Rs. 35.2 lakh). However, no details related to the wagon's availability in India have been disclosed.