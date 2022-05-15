Auto

Prior to unveiling, 2022 Mahindra Scorpio previewed in leaked images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2022, 10:12 am 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India this June (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra is likely to unveil its next-generation Scorpio SUV in India later this month. In the latest development, leaked images of the upcoming vehicle have surfaced online, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that the car will have a six-slat grille, fog lamps with chrome surrounds, and alloy wheels with a two-tone finish, among other highlights.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Mahindra Scorpio has been up for grabs in the Indian market for 20 years and is immensely popular among urban and rural buyers alike.

The new-generation version of the car will offer better looks and more features as compared to the outgoing model. It will take on rivals such as Hyundai CRETA, Volkswagen Taigun, and SKODA KUSHAQ.

Exteriors The car will have LED headlights and faux skid plates

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will have a sculpted hood, a six-slat chromed grille, twin-barrel LED headlamps, a trapezoidal air vent, and a gray-finished faux skid plate. It will be flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and five-split-spoke alloy wheels. Vertically-positioned taillights, a side-hinged tailgate, a faux skid plate, and a bumper with a full-width chrome strip will be available on the rear.

Information Petrol and diesel engine options will be offered

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio will run on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 197.2hp and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill offered in two tunes: 182.4hp and 153hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV will get a sunroof and six airbags

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will have a spacious cabin, featuring dual-zone climate control, a large center console, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a sunroof. It will house a 7.0-inch driver's display and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by six airbags as well as a 360-degree-view camera.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio in India should be revealed at the time of launch next month. However, it is likely to bear a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).