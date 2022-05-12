Auto

2022 Mahindra Scorpio's teaser reveals new grille and other features

The teaser showcases 2022 Mahindra Scorpio with signature grille design (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has confirmed the launch of its 2022 Scorpio in India via a new teaser video. It showcases the new grille design and confirms that the SUV will be a D-segment offering. The upcoming Scorpio is expected to have front-wheel-drive architecture and new-generation 2.0-liter petrol and 2.2-liter diesel engine options from the XUV700 but in a different state of tune.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is one of the largest names in the SUV segment in India, with its offerings available in some international markets as well.

The Scorpio made its debut as a rugged yet lifestyle off-roader back in 2002 and gained popularity among urban and rural buyers alike.

It completes 20 years in the industry and the stage is set for the new-generation car.

Exteriors It will have signature grille design with vertical chrome inserts

Based on the teaser video, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will feature a sportier silhouette with added chrome treatment. It will get dual-pod headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a muscular bonnet, and a signature grille design with vertical chrome inserts. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. The rear section will feature new LED taillights.

Information It will be offered with 2 engine options

The details regarding the powertrain options for the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio are yet to be confirmed. We expect the SUV to be offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and a 2.2-liter diesel engine from the XUV700 but in a different state of tune.

Interiors The SUV will feature new infotainment system and dashboard design

Mahindra is yet to reveal the interiors of the new Scorpio. We expect the SUV to feature a spacious 7-seater cabin with a new dashboard design, a large, touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also get multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control for the safety of its passengers.

Information 2022 Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

Mahindra is yet to announce the details regarding the pricing and availability of the new-generation Scorpio. We expect the SUV to be unveiled in the upcoming weeks and it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).