KTM, Husqvarna motorcycles become costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 12, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 have received a price-hike of Rs. 7,130 (Photo credit: Husqvarna)

KTM and Husqvarna have announced an increase in the prices of their motorcycle range in India. The hike varies from Rs. 4,544 to Rs. 7,130, depending on the model. However, there are no cosmetic or mechanical changes. The two companies are the latest to join the long list of automakers that have increased the prices of their offerings in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

KTM and Husqvarna are considered premium motorcycle makers across the globe. Both have a history of dirt racing, with the former also making its mark in MotoGP and Dakar Rally.

They have now hiked the prices across their portfolios in the Indian market to offset the rising input costs.

Given the steep price-hikes, we may see sales getting adversely impacted.

Bike #1 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250: Price starts at Rs. 2.17 lakh

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 has become costlier by Rs. 7,130. The motorcycle sits on a steel trellis frame and features an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument console, a wide handlebar, and 17-inch alloy wheels with dual-purpose tires. The bike is fueled by a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill makes 29.6hp/24Nm.

Bike #2 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price begins at Rs. 2.18 lakh

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has received a price bump of Rs. 7,130. The bike features a steel trellis frame with an upswept exhaust, an all-LED lighting setup, a clip-on handlebar, and 17-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tires. The motorcycle draws power from a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.6hp/24Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 KTM 250 Adventure: Starts at Rs. 2.42 lakh

The KTM 250 Adventure is now available with a hike of Rs. 6,304. The motorcycle gets an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and split-type seats with grab-rails. The ADV is powered by a BS6-compliant 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4V DOHC engine that generates 29.5hp/24Nm. The mill is mated with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bike #4 KTM 390 Duke: Price begins at Rs. 2.94 lakh

The KTM 390 Duke has received a hike of Rs. 6,419. The two-wheeler has a sporty streetfighter look with a muscular fuel tank, a split-type stepped-up seat, an all-LED lighting setup, and a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycle gets its power from a BS6-compliant 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4V engine that makes 42.9hp/37Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.