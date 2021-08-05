TVS increases the prices of its Apache line-up in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 05:47 pm

TVS announces a price-hike on Apache motorcycles

TVS Motor Company has announced a price-hike on its Apache motorcycles in India. The models which have become costlier include the RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, and RR 310 bikes, among others. The prices of the two-wheelers have increased in the range of Rs. 3,000-5,000, depending on the model. However, the reason for the price-hike is unclear as of now.

Bike #1

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160 has a halogen headlight

TVS Apache RTR 160 has become costlier by Rs. 3,000. It sits on a double cradle frame and features a naked profile, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a semi-digital instrument console. It runs on a 159.7cc engine that generates 15.3hp of power and 13.9Nm of torque. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the wheels and single-channel ABS.

Bike #2

TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

TVS Apache RTR 180 has received a price hike of Rs. 4,000. It offers a sporty design, a chiseled fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, and a semi-digital instrument console. It is fueled by a 177.4cc motor that delivers 16.5hp/15.5Nm. Safety equipment on the vehicle includes disc brakes on both the wheels and single-channel ABS.

Bike #3

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has a kerb weight of 152kg

Prices of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V have gone up by Rs. 4,000. It features an angular headlamp section, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a digital instrument cluster with 'SmartXonnect' technology. The vehicle is powered by a 197.75cc engine that makes 20.5hp/17.25Nm. It also gets disc brakes on both the sides and three riding modes: Sport, Urban, and Rain.

Bike #4

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310 rides on 17-inch wheels

The TVS Apache RR 310 has become dearer by Rs. 5,000. It sits on a trellis frame and has a dual headlamp cluster, a raised transparent windscreen, an upswept exhaust, and a full-LED lighting system. The two-wheeler draws power from a 312.2cc mill that produces 33.5hp/27.3Nm. Safety equipment includes disc brakes, throttle control, and dual-channel ABS.