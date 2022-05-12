Auto

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport is coming to India soon

The GR Sport trim will sit a level above the current top-spec Legender variant (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is set to bring the Fortuner GR Sport as a range-topping variant for the Indian car market. There will be a host of cosmetic enhancements available on the exterior as well as interiors of the full-sized SUV. Mechanically, it will remain identical to the Legender trim currently on sale, featuring a 2.8-liter diesel engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota is one of the leading automakers in the SUV segment in the Indian market, with the Fortuner being touted as the benchmark by buyers and critics alike.

With a growing demand for a sporty off-roader from the younger audience, the company is set to offer the GR Sport trim as an upmarket alternative to the regular model.

Exteriors It has all-LED lighting and blacked-out alloy wheels

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport, already available in Thailand, draws its styling cues from the Legender trim. It has a black honeycomb mesh grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and a redesigned front bumper with integrated fog lamps. It sports a black finish on the roof rails, side pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. A blacked-out diffuser and LED taillights are available at the rear.

Information The SUV will get a 201hp, 2.8-liter diesel engine

In India, the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport will draw power from the same BS6-compliant 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine as the Legender trim. The mill generates 201hp of power, 500Nm of peak torque, and will be mated with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Interiors It flaunts an all-black cabin with contrasting red highlights

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport features a spacious 7-seater cabin with an all-black treatment on the dashboard and leather upholstery with contrast red stitching. It also gets 'GR Sport' badging on the multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Toyota Fortuner GR Sport: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Toyota Fortuner GR Sport in India are yet to be disclosed. The SUV is expected to carry a premium over the Legender trim, which starts at Rs. 40.91 lakh (ex-showroom).