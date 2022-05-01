Honda Super Cub 110 Pro gets an update in Japan
Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 iteration of its much-venerated Super Cub 110 Pro moped in its home country. The new version of the vehicle comes with updates that make it more robust and attractive to its target audience. This includes those who use it for business purposes. It will be up for grabs from May 19 onward.
- Honda Super Cub entered production in 1958. Since then, the automaker has sold over 100 million units of the moped, making it the world's most popular vehicle.
- With the Super Cub 110 Pro, the automaker has taken everything that made this two-wheeler a cornerstone in the motorcycle world to the next level.
- It is unfortunate that we will not see it in India.
The 2022 Honda Super Cub 110 Pro has a rugged design with a front apron-mounted basket, a round headlight, a flat rider-only saddle, a rear carrier, a lengthy black exhaust, and circular mirrors. It houses an LCD instrument panel, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 14-inch cast aluminium wheels. The moped is offered in a Seychelles Night Blue shade.
The Honda Super Cup 110 Pro draws power from a 110cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.89hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.8Nm at 5,500rpm.
For the safety of the rider, the Honda Super Cub 110 Pro is equipped with a disc brake on the front side and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.
The 2022 Honda Super Cub 110 Pro is priced at JPY 346,500 (around Rs. 2.04 lakh). It will hit the dealerships in Japan on May 19. However, the moped will not arrive in India.