Honda Super Cub 110 Pro gets an update in Japan

Honda Super Cub 110 Pro will not come to India (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 iteration of its much-venerated Super Cub 110 Pro moped in its home country. The new version of the vehicle comes with updates that make it more robust and attractive to its target audience. This includes those who use it for business purposes. It will be up for grabs from May 19 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda Super Cub entered production in 1958. Since then, the automaker has sold over 100 million units of the moped, making it the world's most popular vehicle.

With the Super Cub 110 Pro, the automaker has taken everything that made this two-wheeler a cornerstone in the motorcycle world to the next level.

It is unfortunate that we will not see it in India.

Design The moped has a built-in basket at the front

The 2022 Honda Super Cub 110 Pro has a rugged design with a front apron-mounted basket, a round headlight, a flat rider-only saddle, a rear carrier, a lengthy black exhaust, and circular mirrors. It houses an LCD instrument panel, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 14-inch cast aluminium wheels. The moped is offered in a Seychelles Night Blue shade.

Information An 8hp, 110cc engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Honda Super Cup 110 Pro draws power from a 110cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 7.89hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.8Nm at 5,500rpm.

Safety It has single-channel ABS and telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Honda Super Cub 110 Pro is equipped with a disc brake on the front side and a drum brake on the rear, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda Super Cub 110 Pro: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Honda Super Cub 110 Pro is priced at JPY 346,500 (around Rs. 2.04 lakh). It will hit the dealerships in Japan on May 19. However, the moped will not arrive in India.