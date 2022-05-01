Auto

QJ SRK 400 goes official in Europe with eye-catching looks

QJ SRK 400 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

Chinese automaker QJ Motor has revealed a new naked street racer dubbed the SRK 400 for the European market. It will retail at a price tag of €5,800 (around Rs. 4.68 lakh). As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an imposing look and gets full-LED lighting as well as an underbelly exhaust. It is backed by a 400cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

QJ Motor, the parent company of Benelli, has usually hit developed markets under the Benelli branding. It seems like things are going to change from now on as the company plans to take on its rivals under its own name.

The SRK 400 is just the beginning of this change in attitude. It rivals the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and Kawasaki Z400.

Design The motorcycle has an underbelly exhaust and TFT instrument console

The QJ SRK 400 has a muscular fuel tank, a split headlight flanked by turn indicators, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a split-style seat, rear tire hugger-mounted number plate, and an underbelly engine crash guard as well as exhaust. It packs a full-color TFT instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. The bike flaunts a gray paint scheme contrasted by a green frame.

Information It runs on a 41hp, 400cc parallel-twin engine

The QJ SRK 400 draws power from a 400cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill churns out a maximum power of 41hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety Disc brakes aided by ABS ensure safety

For the safety of the rider, the QJ SRK 400 is equipped with dual disc brakes on the front and a single disc brake on the rear wheel, along with ABS for improved handling on roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information QJ SRK 400: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the QJ SRK 400 is priced at €5,800 (roughly Rs. 4.68 lakh). It will be sold there from July. For the bike to hit Indian shores, it will have to be rebranded as a Benelli model and bear a competitive price.