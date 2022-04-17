Auto

Okinawa recalls Praise Pro e-scooter in India: Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Okinawa has recalled 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooter (Photo credit: Okinawa).

As part of a battery health check-up initiative, Okinawa Autotech has recalled 3,215 units of its Praise Pro scooter in India. The batteries in the scooters will be checked for damage at authorized dealerships and will be repaired free of cost if any problem is found. The move comes at a time when fire incidents involving electric scooters are on the rise in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

Okinawa will inspect the batteries of the EVs for all kinds of damage, including loose connectors. It is a voluntary program and owners of the said models will be contacted individually, the company said.

Okinawa is not the only company to be plagued by fire issues. Ola Electric and Jitendra New EV Tech are also facing similar problems. This calls for a thorough investigation.

Design The scooter has full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The Okinawa Praise Pro has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, and a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and rides on alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. It has a ground clearance of 175mm, a load-carrying capacity of 150kg, and a passenger footrest.

Information It attains a top speed of 58km/h

The Okinawa Praise Pro packs an electric motor linked to a 2.0kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 58km/h and deliver a range of up to 88km on a single charge.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Okinawa Praise Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with EBS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Okinawa Praise Pro: Pricing and rivals

In India, the Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooter bears a price tag of Rs. 79,845 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The vehicle takes on rivals such as the Ola S1 Pro, Simple One, and the Ather 450X.