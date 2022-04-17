Auto

Hero Xtreme 200S becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Hero Xtreme 200S becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 17, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Hero Xtreme 200S is backed by a 200cc, fuel-injected engine (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of select motorcycles in India, including the Xtreme 200S. After the latest revision in the price, the bike has become costlier by Rs. 2,000. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a sporty look, packs a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console, and runs on a 199.6cc, fuel-injected engine that puts out 17.8hp of maximum power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Almost all bike makers in India have been raising the prices of their models due to increasing input costs, and Hero MotoCorp is no exception.

However, the rise in cost for the Xtreme 200S brings no changes to its design, mechanicals, or features.

This might prompt customers to either wait for discounts or search for alternatives in a competitive market.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and a windshield

The Hero Xtreme 200S sits on a diamond-type frame and has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a tinted windscreen. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It can store 12.8 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 154.5kg.

Information It is powered by an 18hp, 200cc engine

The Hero Xtreme 200S is fueled by a 199.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motor churns out a maximum power of 17.8hp and a peak torque of 16.4Nm.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Xtreme 200S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the sports bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Hero Xtreme 200S: Pricing

Following the latest price hike on our shores, the Hero Xtreme 200S sports a price figure of Rs. 1,30,614 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it around Rs. 2,000 more expensive as compared to before.