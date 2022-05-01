Business

Car sales in India in April: Tata Motors grows 66%

Car sales in India in April: Tata Motors grows 66%

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 01, 2022, 05:06 pm 3 min read

SKODA saw a 5-fold annual growth (Photo credit: SKODA)

The automobile industry in India is going through a tumultuous phase due to rising input costs and COVID 19-related disruptions. While some companies have been able to withstand the impact, others are staring at potential losses. So, where do brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors, MG Motor, and SKODA stand in terms of sales in April this year? Let us find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Most of the automakers have achieved year-on-year sales growth but recorded a decline in the month-on-month figures.

This can be attributed to hampered production and price-hikes for cars. Potential customers are possibly waiting for discounts.

If the situation does not improve in the coming days, the entire industry might face a significant reduction in demand.

Brand #1 Toyota clocked 57% YoY growth

In April this year, Toyota Kirloskar Motor registered a 57% year-on-year growth in sales by retailing 15,085 units. In the same month in 2021, 9,600 cars were sold. However, the brand witnessed a month-on-month decline in growth. The sales fell from 17,131 units in March 2022 to 15,085. Notably, the company crossed the 20 lakh sales milestone in our country this month.

Brand #2 MG Motor's sales figures staring at red

The global supply chain constraints have deeply affected MG Motor. The brand sold 2,008 vehicles last month in comparison to 2,565 units in April 2021, thus clocking a YoY decline of 21.72%. Month-on-month sales also went down by 57.47%. Around 4,721 units were sold in India in March. The company expects that the situation will improve in the next eight weeks.

Brand #3 Tata Motors attained nearly 66% YoY growth

Tata Motors registered an impressive 65.72% year-on-year growth in India this April. The sales volume rose from 25,095 units in April 2021 to 41,587 last month. However, the month-on-month sales went down slightly by 1.67%. The figures declined by 706 units from 42,293 units in March 2022. The automaker has been able to generate huge interest among customers over the past few months.

Brand #4 Maruti Suzuki registered 5.6% decline in sales

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a 5.6% decline in sales. The brand retailed 1,50,661 units in April compared to 1,59,691 units same time last year. The automaker also registered an 11.2% decline in sales over the previous month. However, the exports rose by 6.8% to 18,413 models. It is believed that the chip shortage had a minor impact on production.

Brand #5 SKODA saw 5-fold YoY growth

In April, SKODA AUTO INDIA's monthly sales figures stood at 5,152 units. This implies a month-on-month decline of about 8% compared to March 2022, when it retailed 5,608 units - the brand's highest-ever monthly sales. However, in April last year, the automaker sold 961 cars thus achieving year-on-year growth of 436% (an almost five-fold growth). This is possibly a one-time anomaly.