Tata Altroz to get an automatic variant; DCT gearbox rumored

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 04:40 pm 2 min read

Tata Altroz automatic spotted testing in India

Tata Motors is reportedly working on an automatic version of its Altroz hatchback. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spotted testing. The upcoming model will get a DCT gearbox, which will be offered on the iTurbo variants with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor. The hatchback is currently available only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz is the second bestselling hatchback in India, trailing the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It has managed to beat the popular Hyundai i20 in terms of overall sales despite lacking an automatic variant. Hence, the upcoming Altroz automatic will surely boost sales for the home-grown automaker. However, in terms of design and features, the new model will be similar to the manual variant.

The Tata Altroz (automatic) will feature a compact design with a sculpted bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille connected to projector headlamps, a blacked-out air dam, and cornering fog lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by black B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around taillights will be available on the bulged-out rear section.

The Tata Altroz (automatic) will be powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol motor that churns out 109hp of power and 140Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on this variant will reportedly be handled by a DCT gearbox.

The Tata Altroz (automatic) will offer a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, power windows, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and keyless entry. It will also house quad speakers and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, the four-wheeler will provide dual airbags, an engine immobilizer, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

The automatic version of Tata Altroz will likely be launched in the first half of 2022. It will carry a premium of up to Rs. 1 lakh over the manual-turbo model which start at Rs. 8.07 lakh (ex-showroom).