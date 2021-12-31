Auto Tesla recalls 4,75,318 cars over camera and front trunk issues

Tesla recalls 4,75,318 cars over camera and front trunk issues

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 12:46 pm 3 min read

Over 4.75 lakh Tesla Model 3 and Model S recalled in the US

Tesla has issued a massive recall for Model 3 and Model S in the US, covering as many as 4,75,318 vehicles. A total of 3,56,309 Model 3 cars, manufactured between July 2017 and September 2020, have been recalled due to a rear-view camera issue. The Model S recall covers 1,19,009 units made between September 2014 and December 2020 due to a front trunk problem.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

While Tesla cars are generally considered to be well made, they have been affected by several recalls in the past. Just earlier this year, the Model 3 and Model S vehicles were recalled over loose bolts and touchscreen issues, respectively. With the current recall, multiple warranty claims and field reports have been filed in the US but thankfully no crashes have been recorded.

Case #1 Faulty Model 3 cars will receive a new trunk harness

Photo credit: Tesla

Tesla Model 3 has a coaxial cable in the trunk that handles the rear-view camera video feed. Over time, opening and closing the trunk may damage the cable and affect the camera feed. If the cable is worn, then the cars will be fitted with a new trunk harness and a guide. Tesla will contact affected Model 3 owners on February 18, 2022.

Case #2 Tesla Model S cars will get a repositioned secondary latch

Photo credit: Tesla

Affected Tesla Model S units have a wrongly aligned secondary latch in the front storage area (frunk). If the primary and secondary latch are not coordinated, the frunk can open and block the driver's view, which could result in an accident. Upon inspection, the technicians will reassemble and fix the location of the secondary latch. Affected owners will be contacted on February 18, 2022.

Features The Model 3 has a range of 568km

Photo credit: Tesla

Tesla Model 3 offers a clean design with a closed grille, a sloping roofline, swept-back headlights, body-colored ORVMs, and designer wheels. Inside, there is a 3-spoke steering wheel, a glass roof with UV protection, 15 speakers, a rear-view camera, and a 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The EV packs two electric motors to produce 450hp/630Nm and promises a range of 568km.

Highlights Model S has a 22-speaker setup inside the cabin

Photo credit: Tesla

Tesla Model S gets a slightly sculpted bonnet with a sleek opening and a Tesla logo. There are flush-fitted door handles and curved wheel arches. The cabin offers a unique rectangular steering wheel, foldable seats, a 22-speaker audio system, and a 17.0-inch center display. The vehicle houses dual electric motors and a battery pack. The powertrain promises a 670hp output and 652km of range.