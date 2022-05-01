Auto

2022 Zongshen Cyclone RT2 debuts in China in five shades

2022 Zongshen Cyclone RT2 offers smartphone connectivity (Photo credit: Zongshen)

Chinese automaker Zongshen has launched the 2022 iteration of its Cyclone RT2 ADV scooter in its home country. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an impressive look and offers a host of features, including a USB charging socket and full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 250cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine that puts out a maximum power of 17hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Zongshen Cyclone RT2 is the latest addition to the slowly growing ADV scooter segment in China and it offers good looks, many features, as well as decent performance.

The two-wheeler is expected to rack up decent sales in the country. However, its arrival on our shores is unlikely as the brand has no presence in our market.

Design The scooter is offered in five shades

Zongshen Cyclone RT2 sits on a double-cradle frame and has a manually adjustable windscreen, a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion backrest, and a USB port. The maxi-scooter packs a 5.6-inch TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels shod in tubeless dual-purpose tires. It is available in five colors: lime green, silver, gray, black, and white.

Information It is fueled by a 17hp, 250cc engine

Under the hood, the Zongshen Cyclone RT2 ADV scooter is powered by a 250cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 17hp and a peak torque of 22.5Nm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen Cyclone RT2 ADV scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin coil springs on the rear end.

Information Zongshen Cyclone RT2: Pricing and availability

In China, the Zongshen Cyclone RT2 carries a price tag of CNY 20,800 (around Rs. 2.43 lakh). As of now, no details pertaining to the vehicle's availability and pricing in India have been revealed.