New Mahindra Scorpio teased ahead of its global debut

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 07, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

New Mahindra Scorpio gets modern headlight design with bumper-mounted DRLs (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has confirmed the launch of the next-generation Scorpio in a teaser video. It is expected to break cover in the upcoming months. The SUV was spotted doing test runs across India for over a year, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It is expected to run on the new-gen 2.0-liter petrol and 2.2-liter diesel engine options from the XUV700 and the Thar.

Why does this story matter?

SUVs are the talk of the town in the domestic as well as the global car markets. Almost every manufacturer has been launching either an all-new product or a refreshed one from their existing line-up.

Mahindra has offerings available in the Indian as well as the international markets.

The new Scorpio is the brand's third big launch after the Thar and the XUV700.

Design It gets large grille with signature chrome vertical inserts

While the new Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted in camouflaged versions only, we can see that it gets a large grille with signature chrome vertical inserts, squared-out dual-pod headlights with bumper-mounted DRLs, muscular bonnet, and wide air dams. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails and new multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV will feature new LED taillights.

Information The SUV is expected with 2 engine options

Mahindra is yet to confirm the details regarding the powertrain options for the new Scorpio. However, we expect it to get 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and 2.2-liter diesel engine options from the Thar and the XUV700 but in a different state of tune.

Interiors Will feature large infotainment system with latest connectivity options

The interior design of the new Mahindra Scorpio is still under the wraps. However, the spacious seven-seater cabin should get a large infotainment system, automatic climate control, vertical air-con vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel, as per spy shots. The SUV will likely get all the latest connectivity options, too. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and electronic stability control.

Information New Mahindra Scorpio: Pricing and availability

Mahindra will announce the pricing and availability details of the new Scorpio at the time of its launch in the upcoming months. We expect the SUV to start at around Rs. 10 lakh in India.