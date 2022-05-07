Auto

Royal Enfield's flagship 650 twins become costlier: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 07, 2022, 02:07 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield's 650 twins are powered by the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Chennai-based Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its flagship 650cc twins—the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 models—in India. The cost of the bikes has gone up by up to Rs. 4,681, with the starting price now at Rs. 2.88 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Interceptor 650 variant. The cruisers are available in three variants each with different paint schemes and graphics

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield's flagships, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 are the most affordable twin-cylinder big-bikes in the Indian market.

They deliver good performance while being value-for-money offerings, compared to other similar spec motorcycles in the middleweight segment.

Royal Enfield has recently hiked the prices of several other products, considering the rising input costs.

However, this move was not an unexpected one.

Design Duo features semi-digital instrument console, flyscreens

Royal Enfield's 650 twins have a retro appeal with large fuel tanks, round halogen headlights, upswept exhausts, and comfortable ergonomics on both. The motorcycles house a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console, fork gaiters, round mirrors, and small flyscreens. The taillight on the Interceptor 650 is a LED unit, while the Continental GT 650 gets a bulb taillight unit. They ride on 18-inch spoked wheels.

Information They are fueled by 47hp, 648cc parallel-twin engine

The flagship 650 twins draw power from the same BS6-compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine generating a maximum output of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch on both.

Safety The bikes get dual-channel ABS for better road handling

Royal Enfield has equipped the 650 twins with disc brakes on the front as well as rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The suspension duties on both bikes are taken care of by large 41mm forks at the front and twin shock absorber units at the rear.

Information Royal Enfield 650 twins: Pricing and availability

Following the hike, the 650 twins now start at Rs. 2.88 lakh for the Canyon Red/Ventura Blue/Orange Crush color variant of the Interceptor 650 and goes up to Rs. 3.31 lakh for the Mr. Clean variant of the Continental GT 650 (all prices, ex-showroom).