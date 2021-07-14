Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is now Rs. 4,400 more expensive

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 has become costlier in India

Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its Pulsar NS 125 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 4,416 and is now priced at Rs. 99,296 (ex-showroom, Faridabad). As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The bike is offered in four colors

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, and eye-catching graphics. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight. It rides on designer wheels and tips the scales at 144kg. The bike is up for grabs in four shades: Burnt Red, Fiery Orange, Pewter Grey, and Beach Blue.

Information

It runs on a 12hp, 124.5cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled DTS-i engine that generates 11.6hp of power at 8,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and offers a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by a telescopic fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Pricing

Following the latest price-revision in India, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 carries a price-tag of Rs. 99,296 (ex-showroom, Faridabad). This makes it Rs. 1,040 more expensive than the Pulsar 150 Neon ABS.