2023 Honda ZR-V breaks cover: Check features and specifications

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 07, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Honda ZR-V will come with CVT gearbox (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese auto giant Honda has revealed the 2023 ZR-V compact SUV for the Chinese market. It is based on the US-specific Honda HR-V that was launched a few weeks back. The ZR-V gets a sporty front fascia, an SUV-like silhouette, and a premium cabin decked with new-age features. The official specifications are still under the wraps but a 180hp turbo-petrol engine is expected.

Honda has been catering to the ever-popular SUV segment with multiple launches for the European and North American markets in recent months.

The company has now unveiled the new ZR-V for the Chinese market where the compact SUV will rival the Hyundai ix25 (CRETA in other markets).

Honda is also rumored to be working on an India-specific SUV based on the HR-V.

Design It has all-LED lighting and sporty multi-spoke alloy wheels

The 2023 Honda ZR-V has a blacked-out octagonal mesh grille with a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlights, L-shaped LED DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and sporty multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it sports LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, dual exhaust tips, and a silvered skid plate.

Information The SUV will be powered by a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The 2023 Honda ZR-V will reportedly draw power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged, in-line, four-cylinder petrol mill generating 180hp/240Nm. The powerplant will come mated to a CVT unit.

Interiors It will feature a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats

The interiors of the 2023 Honda ZR-V are yet to be revealed. We expect the SUV to feature a spacious 5-seater cabin with a wireless charging pad, ventilated leather seats, a sunroof, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely get a large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options and a digital instrument cluster.

Information 2023 Honda ZR-V: Pricing and availability

Honda is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the ZR-V. However, going by the pricing of the US-specific HR-V, we can assume it to start at around Rs. 17 lakh in the Chinese market.