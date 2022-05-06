Auto

Mahindra Atom electric quadricycle spotted testing in Bengaluru, launch imminent

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 06, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Atom EV will have a monocoque underpinning (Photo credit : TalkingTrendo)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra had revealed the near-production form of its all-electric Atom quadricycle at the 2020 Auto Expo. A camouflaged prototype was spotted testing in Bengaluru recently. This suggests that the carmaker is planning to launch it soon in our market. The details of the EV were revealed from a document submitted to the Transport Department's office in Delhi.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rapid development of EVs in passenger as well as commercial vehicle segments, Mahindra is planning to introduce the Atom EV quadricycle as a green last-mile transport solution.

It will primarily target the existing rickshaw owners who want to upgrade to a fully covered electric alternative to the Mahindra Treo and eAlfa Mini tricycles currently on sale.

Design It will have a 2-door design

The design of the Mahindra Atom will be very minimalist with a boxy, upright silhouette. The EV will feature a raked windscreen with a single wiper unit and two squarish headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, two large doors, ORVMs, and small wheels pushed to the corners. The rear section will have round taillights covered in black plastic surrounds.

Information It will be offered with two battery packs

The Mahindra Atom EV will be available in four variants with two battery pack options. The K1 and K2 will be powered by a 7.4kWh battery, while the K3 and K4 will get a larger 11.1kWh battery pack. The range will be around 70-100km.

Interiors The EV will likely have 4G connectivity

On the inside, the Mahindra Atom EV will provide a 4-seater cabin with a single seat at the front and bench seat for the rear passengers. It will feature a simple plastic dashboard, circular AC vents, a mobile docking station, and 4G capability on the higher variants. It is unlikely to get airbags because the speed limit may be limited to under 40km/h.

Information Mahindra Atom EV: Pricing

Mahindra is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Atom EV quadricycle. We expect it to start at around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom). That should put it up against its only rival, the Bajaj Qute.