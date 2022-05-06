Auto

2022 Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 TSI automatic review: Should you buy?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee May 06, 2022, 02:09 pm 4 min read

Virtus is the second product to be developed under the 'MQB A0 IN' platform

The sedan segment in India is suddenly buzzing with activity and the latest launch is Volkswagen's Virtus. The German automaker has developed this sedan for our market and intends to expand its portfolio in India with several new launches. The Virtus is the second product to be developed under the 'MQB A0 IN' platform after the Taigun. Here's our review.

Sedans are seeing a resurgence in our market and Volkswagen hopes to cash in on the new trend as it wants to target compact SUV buyers with its Virtus sedan.

It is also an important product for the German automaker strategically as well along with its commitment toward the Indian market.

This story provides a detailed review of the 1.0 TSI variant.

Exteriors The car has an understated design philosophy

The Virtus immediately impresses with its length at 4,561mm which makes it the longest car in its class. The proportions are sharp and have the understated Volkswagen design philosophy. The 'Dynamic Line' available with the 1.0 TSI comes with more chrome treatment and different 16-inch alloy wheels. We also like the taillamps with gray finish and the sharp creases all over.

Interiors The cabin has excellent build quality

The interiors come across as well designed while again being subtle in overall look. The dashboard is neatly divided into layers with the touchscreen being well integrated within the fascia. A digital instrument cluster is also standard for the car. Build quality is excellent, even though soft touch materials are not provided here. The 3-spoke steering wheel feels nice to hold as well.

Space Long wheelbase provides for a roomy rear seat

In terms of space, the long wheelbase of 2,651mm enables the Virtus to have a comfortable rear seat experience. The seats themselves are well cushioned and offer good thigh support. That said, due to the central tunnel, it is more of a comfortable 4-seater. The massive 521-liter boot capacity is also impressive plus the loading lip is not too high.

Features From ventilated front seats to connected car technology

Aside from the 10.0-inch touchscreen and the digital instrument cluster, the Volkswagen Virtus gets a lot of features involving safety and connectivity. You get connected car technology, a rear-view camera, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, and an 8-speaker audio system. Other highlights include front seats with ventilation, six airbags, multiple Type-C ports, five adjustable headrests, and ESC.

Performance The engine feels smooth and refined

The 1.0 TSI variant comes with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivering 115hp/178Nm. While standard is a 6-speed manual gearbox, our test car had the 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The engine feels smooth and is refined at low speeds along with the automatic gearbox being quite responsive with its shift quality. At highway speeds, we also liked the linear acceleration.

Ride quality The car feels sprightly around corners

Like any Volkswagen, the Virtus feels sure footed at high speeds and feels sprightly around corners. For our market, the 179mm ground clearance is a huge bonus as it makes negotiating bad roads a lot more easier. We also liked the steering feedback as it feels direct and gives the driver enough confidence. In terms of fuel efficiency, expect around 10-12km/l.

Our verdict Will it be worth the money and wait?

Due to high localization levels, we expect the Virtus to be competitively priced at around Rs. 10.8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level 1.0 TSI manual variant. That does make the Virtus a strong proposition and will appeal to prospective compact SUV buyers as well. Overall, the Volkswagen Virtus is certainly a product worth waiting for. It will be launched in India on June 9.

Volkswagen Virtus What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling Spacious interiors High equipment list Excellent ride and handling Bad Stuff: No diesel option available No 360-degree-view camera offered