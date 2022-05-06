Auto

Long-range Tata Nexon EV to be called Nexon EV MAX

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 06, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

The Nexon EV MAX will have a claimed range of around 400km. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has confirmed via a teaser video that the long-range variant of the Nexon EV will be called Nexon EV MAX. It is slated to be launched in the country on May 11. The new model will feature minor cosmetic changes and will have a claimed range of around 400km. It will be sold alongside the standard Nexon EV.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is steadily progressing in the electric passenger car segment. The EV market has seen substantial growth in recent years, with the Nexon EV dominating the market in India.

Now, the company is gearing up to introduce the Nexon EV MAX with more features and better range to take on the Hyundai KONA Electric and MG ZS EV.

Design The car will get redesigned alloy wheels

The Nexon EV MAX will feature minor visual differentiation over the current model. It will sport a muscular bonnet, a sleek black grille with 'EV' badging, and projector headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and redesigned alloy wheels. LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper with a defogger will be available at the rear.

Information It is expected to deliver 400km on a single charge

The Nexon EV MAX will get a new 40kWh battery pack. The setup will be linked to an electric motor generating 134.14hp of power. The claimed range will be around 400km but we can expect a real-world mileage of roughly 320km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the Nexon EV MAX will feature a spacious cabin with ventilated front seats and an air purifier. It will also get auto climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Tata Nexon EV MAX: Pricing

While Tata Motors will disclose the pricing of the upcoming Nexon EV MAX during the launch event on May 11, we expect it to cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh more than the current model which starts at Rs. 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).