2022 KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle launched at Rs. 3.35 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 06, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.4cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has launched the 2022 model of its 390 Adventure in India at Rs. 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model costs Rs. 7,000 more than the outgoing model. For that additional price, you get updated electronics, stronger wheels, and two new paint schemes. It will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility near Pune, Maharashtra alongside the 250 Adventure.

Context Why does this story matter?

The adventure bike segment in India has gained popularity in the recent years and hence, almost all bike makers are introducing adventure tourers in the country.

The KTM 390 Adventure is considered one of the best ADV motorcycles, offering top-of-the-line features and segment-first electronics.

With a marginal price-hike over the outgoing model, it should still attract a lot of potential buyers.

Design The bike gets new 5-spoke alloy wheels

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure gets a sporty design, featuring a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, refresh body graphics, split-type seats, an upright windshield, and new 5-spoke alloy wheels. It houses a full-color TFT display with updated electronics and gets all-LED lighting. The motorcycle is now offered in two new colorways: KTM Factory Racing Blue and Dark Galvano Black.

Information It is fueled by a 43hp, 373cc engine

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that makes a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike gets two traction control modes

For the rider's safety, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and an updated traction control system with Street and Off-road modes. The suspension duties are handled by 43mm WP upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock unit at the rear.

Information 2022 KTM 390 Adventure: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 KTM 390 Adventure carries a price-tag of Rs. 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for bookings via all KTM showrooms in the country.