2022 Honda CB300R makes global debut in four shades

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Honda reveals its 2022 CB300R motorbike globally (Photo credit: BikeWale)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its CB300R motorbike in the international markets. It is already available in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler sports a Neo Sports Cafe style and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as a full-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Honda CB300R is a good-looking motorbike with great performance and lots of features. The introduction of new colors and tech for the 2022 model year should further boost its appeal in the global markets.

In India, the vehicle was introduced earlier this month and is priced competitively. It takes on rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke.

Design The bike is offered in four colors

The 2022 Honda CB300R has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, stepped-up split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a round headlight. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is up for grabs in Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, Pearl Dusk Yellow, and Matte Pearl Agile Blue shades.

Information It runs on a 31hp, 286cc engine

The 2022 Honda CB300R is fueled by a Euro 5-compliant 286cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch. The mill generates 30.7hp of power at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm of peak torque at 7,750rpm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the new Honda CB300R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear ends, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm inverted SFF-BP forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Honda CB300R: Pricing

In India, the Honda CB300R is available in a BS6-compliant guise and sports a price figure of Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will retail in the global markets in four color options.