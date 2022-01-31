Auto

Yamaha Tenere Raid 700 bike previewed in leaked images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Yamaha to unveil its Tenere Raid 700 soon (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha will unveil the production version of its Tenere Raid 700 motorbike sometime this year. To recall, it was showcased as a prototype at the EICMA 2021. In the latest development, patent images of the upcoming motorbike have been leaked. The pictures suggest that it will have two fuel tanks, a windscreen, and an upswept high-mounted exhaust, among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha Tenere Raid 700 will be an aggressive-looking adventure bike with incredible performance. It should rack up quite a few sales in the global markets.

If the two-wheeler arrives here, the competition in the ADV segment will be raised considerably. It will go against rivals such as the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the Kawasaki Versys 650.

The Yamaha Tenere Raid 700 will have two side-mounted fuel tanks, a raised windscreen, a single-piece seat, bear claw footpegs, and an upswept high-mounted exhaust. The bike should pack a TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and will ride on spoked wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be disclosed at a later date.

Information It might run on a 72hp, 689cc engine

The Yamaha Tenere Raid 700 is likely to draw power from a retuned version of a 689cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Currently, the mill generates a maximum power of 72.4hp and a peak torque of 68Nm.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha Tenere Raid 700 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a shock absorber on the rear side.

Information Yamaha Tenere Raid 700: Pricing

The pricing details of the Yamaha Tenere Raid 700 are currently unavailable. However, it is likely to carry a significant premium over the standard Tenere 700 priced at $10,299 (around Rs. 7.7 lakh) in the US.