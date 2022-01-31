Auto

QJ SRV500 Custom bike to break cover soon: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 31, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

QJ Motor to unveil its SRV500 Custom bike (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

Chinese automaker QJ Motor will unveil its SRV500 Custom motorcycle soon. Its arrival in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler based on the SRV500 Street Cruiser shall bear an imposing look and offer alloy wheels and a circular headlamp. It will draw power from a 500cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out a maximum power of 48hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The QJ SRV500 Custom is tipped to be a stylish vehicle with great performance. In the global markets, it should attract a lot of buyers and rival the Honda Rebel 500.

The two-wheeler's arrival here seems unlikely. However, it might be introduced on our shores as a Benelli model and will surely raise the competition in the 500cc segment.

Design The bike will have a single-piece seat and weigh 199kg

The QJ SRV500 Custom will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a stepped-up single-piece seat, forward-set footpegs, and a round headlight. The bike should pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting and ride on alloy wheels. It will tip the scales at 199kg. Meanwhile, its fuel storage capacity will be disclosed later.

Information It will run on a 48hp, 500cc engine

The QJ SRV500 Custom will be fueled by a 500cc, parallel-twin engine sourced from Benelli's 502 range. The mill puts out a maximum power of 48hp and a peak torque of 46Nm.

Safety It will get a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ SRV500 Custom should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information QJ SRV500 Custom: Availability

QJ Motor will disclose the availability details of the SRV500 Custom motorcycle at the time of its unveiling. However, it is unclear whether the vehicle will make its way to India.