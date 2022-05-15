Auto

Keeway MBP M502N goes official; might also arrive in India

The MBP M502N is Keeway's first mid-displacement motorcycle (Photo credit: Keeway)

Chinese automaker Keeway has launched its MBP M502N mid-displacement motorbike in Spain. It is likely to arrive here as well. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as an LED lighting setup. It is backed by a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.3hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Keeway is Benelli's sister company and it has debuted its first mid-displacement motorcycle in the Old Continent. Its good looks and decent performance should appeal to customers there.

The two-wheeler should also go on sale here, considering the brand is setting up shop in our country. The rivalry in the market will be raised to a great extent.

Design The motorbike has a 17-liter fuel tank and stepped-up seat

The Keeway MBP M502N bears a Suzuki GSX-S1000-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. There are also arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a vertically-stacked LED headlight, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console, and rides on designer wheels. It has a ground clearance of 165mm and can store 17 liters of fuel.

Information It runs on a 48hp, 486cc engine

The Keeway MBP M502N runs on a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Keeway MBP M502N is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted KYB forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Keeway MBP M502N: Pricing and availability

In Spain, the Keeway MBP M502N motorbike sports a price figure of €6,290 (around Rs. 5.07 lakh). The brand is expected to introduce the vehicle on our shores as well.