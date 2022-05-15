Keeway MBP M502N goes official; might also arrive in India
Chinese automaker Keeway has launched its MBP M502N mid-displacement motorbike in Spain. It is likely to arrive here as well. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive design and comes with a TFT instrument cluster as well as an LED lighting setup. It is backed by a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 46.3hp.
- Keeway is Benelli's sister company and it has debuted its first mid-displacement motorcycle in the Old Continent. Its good looks and decent performance should appeal to customers there.
- The two-wheeler should also go on sale here, considering the brand is setting up shop in our country. The rivalry in the market will be raised to a great extent.
The Keeway MBP M502N bears a Suzuki GSX-S1000-inspired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and an upswept exhaust. There are also arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The bike packs a vertically-stacked LED headlight, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console, and rides on designer wheels. It has a ground clearance of 165mm and can store 17 liters of fuel.
The Keeway MBP M502N runs on a 486cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.6hp and a peak torque of 45Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of safety equipment, the Keeway MBP M502N is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted KYB forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In Spain, the Keeway MBP M502N motorbike sports a price figure of €6,290 (around Rs. 5.07 lakh). The brand is expected to introduce the vehicle on our shores as well.