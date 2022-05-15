Auto

NamX-Pininfarina hydrogen SUV concept, with removable fuel tanks, revealed

Written by Athik Saleh May 15, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The NamX-Pininfarina HUV will enter development in 2023 (Photo credit: NamX)

Paris-based NamX has unveiled the concept version of its hydrogen-powered SUV. It is designed by the Italian design house Pininfarina. The vehicle is being described as a "HUV," which draws attention to its use of hydrogen and SUV-like styling. The car has an aggressive look and a patented removable tank system. It will make its public debut at the Paris Motor Show.

Context Why does this story matter?

We are witnessing the age of electric cars unfold in front of our eyes. Many tout them to be the future of the automotive industry, but some might think that we are jumping the gun.

For the latter, the hydrogen-powered SUV from NamX and Pininfarina is exciting news. It has all the makings of a pathbreaker that will set the tone for years.

Exteriors The car bears a pentagonal grille and sleek taillight

The NamX-Pininfarina HUV features a sculpted hood, a sloping roofline, a large pentagonal grille with an "X" badging, an illuminated bar above the grille, and an X-shaped light around the grille. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and sharp body lines along with X-shaped creasing. A full-width thin taillight, six removable capsules, and an X-like light on the bumper grace the rear end.

Performance The vehicle will offer a range of up to 800km

The NamX-Pininfarina HUV will run on a hydrogen-powered fuel cell. It will be equipped with a fixed hydrogen tank and six removable capsules and shall offer a range of up to 800km. The car will be available in two configurations: a 300hp, entry-level rear-wheel-drive model with a top speed of 200km/h and a 550hp, an all-wheel-drive GTH variant with a top speed of 250km/h.

Interiors The four-wheeler is expected to have an upscale cabin

Neither NamX nor Pininfarina has disclosed anything about the interior of the HUV. We may get a look at it when the car makes its public debut. However, considering the involvement of Pininfarina and the new-age exterior, we can expect the car to feature a tech-savvy upscale cabin. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and a 360-degree view camera.

Information NamX-Pininfarina HUV: Pricing and availability

NamX expects the HUV to hit the market by 2025. The company plans to sell it in Europe in the price range of €60,000 (around Rs. 48.41 lakh) to €95,000 (roughly Rs. 76.64 lakh).