Auto

2022 Kymco KRV 180i breaks cover with several new features

2022 Kymco KRV 180i breaks cover with several new features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 15, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

2022 Kymco KRV 180i is available in three shades (Photo credit: Kymco)

Taiwanese automaker Kymco has unveiled the 2022 version of its KRV 180i maxi-style scooter. Details regarding its availability here have not been disclosed. As for the highlights, the vehicle gets new shades and more features, including a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a 175.1cc, centrally-mounted engine that churns out a maximum power of 16.79hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Kymco KRV 180i offers better looks and a bevy of new features in comparison to the outgoing model. It should rack up quite a few sales in the overseas markets.

If the vehicle arrives in our market, it will have to be priced competitively in order to raise the competition in the maxi-style scooter segment.

Design The scooter has LED headlights and USB charging port

The 2022 Kymco KRV 180i sits on a lightweight, twin-spar frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a motorcycle-like swingarm. The scooter packs split-style LED headlights with DRLs, a USB charging port, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in black, blue, and gray shades.

Information It runs on a 17hp, 175cc engine

The new Kymco KRV 180i is fueled by a 175.1cc, centrally-mounted engine that puts out a maximum power of 16.79hp and a peak torque of 15.68Nm. The power is delivered using an exposed belt drive.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kymco KRV 180i maxi-scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a shock absorber on the rear side.

Information 2022 Kymco KRV 180i: Pricing and availability

In Taiwan, the 2022 iteration of the Kymco KRV 180i maxi-style scooter is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 6.4 lakh. The company is yet to announce whether the two-wheeler will be up for grabs in India.