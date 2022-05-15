2022 Kymco KRV 180i breaks cover with several new features
Taiwanese automaker Kymco has unveiled the 2022 version of its KRV 180i maxi-style scooter. Details regarding its availability here have not been disclosed. As for the highlights, the vehicle gets new shades and more features, including a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It draws power from a 175.1cc, centrally-mounted engine that churns out a maximum power of 16.79hp.
- The 2022 Kymco KRV 180i offers better looks and a bevy of new features in comparison to the outgoing model. It should rack up quite a few sales in the overseas markets.
- If the vehicle arrives in our market, it will have to be priced competitively in order to raise the competition in the maxi-style scooter segment.
The 2022 Kymco KRV 180i sits on a lightweight, twin-spar frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a motorcycle-like swingarm. The scooter packs split-style LED headlights with DRLs, a USB charging port, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument console, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in black, blue, and gray shades.
The new Kymco KRV 180i is fueled by a 175.1cc, centrally-mounted engine that puts out a maximum power of 16.79hp and a peak torque of 15.68Nm. The power is delivered using an exposed belt drive.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Kymco KRV 180i maxi-scooter is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a shock absorber on the rear side.
In Taiwan, the 2022 iteration of the Kymco KRV 180i maxi-style scooter is priced at an equivalent of Rs. 6.4 lakh. The company is yet to announce whether the two-wheeler will be up for grabs in India.