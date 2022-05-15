Auto

India-bound 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R, 3 GT unveiled

The 2023 Triumph Rocket 3 R and 3 GT have wide-profile tires (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2023 iterations of its touring-friendly cruisers, the Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT. The updates are limited to paint schemes with both motorcycles getting two new color options each. Apart from the updated color palette, the styling and powertrain of the two-wheelers remain unaltered. The updated models are expected to be available in India soon.

The Triumph Rocket 3 line-up is a stroke of the past with its looks reminiscent of the yesteryear cruisers. Add the world's largest engine in a production bike and modern features and you have a muscular beast.

The updated color palette will only add to the appeal of these monsters. Once they arrive in European dealerships, Indian fans wouldn't have to wait much longer.

Design Motorcycles have rounded headlights, TFT instrument console

The Triumph Rocket 3 R and 3 GT have an old-school cruiser design with a muscular fuel tank, rounded twin-pod headlight, stepped-up seats, rear tire-hugger-mounted number plate and turn indicators, and stubby twin exhausts. The GT variant has a touring special windshield and pillion backrest. The bikes get a TFT instrument console, all-LED lighting, and ride on cast aluminium wheels.

Information A 165hp, 2,458cc engine powers motorbikes

The Triumph Rocket 3 R and 3 GT draw power from a 2,458cc, in-line, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 165hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 221Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety The bikes have cornering ABS, 4 riding modes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Rocket 3 R and 3 GT are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and cruise control. They offer Rain, Road, Sport, and Rider riding modes. Suspension duties are handled by inverted Showa cartridge forks on the front and a piggyback reservoir on the rear.

Pocket-pinch Triumph Rocket 3 R and 3 GT: Pricing and availability

In India, the prices of the Triumph Rocket 3 R and 3 GT range between Rs. 19.9 lakh to Rs. 21.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The 2023 version of Rocket 3 R is available in Matt Silver Ice, Silver Ice with Cranberry Red, and Silver Ice shades, while the 3 GT is offered in Carnival Red with Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black colors.