Here's how the new-generation Honda CR-V will look like

Written by Athik Saleh May 14, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

The new-generation Honda CR-V will have a wheelbase of 2,701mm (Photo credit: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)

Honda is gearing up to launch the sixth-generation CR-V in the global markets later this year. Now, images of the SUV have surfaced online courtesy of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The pictures show that the new CR-V will look similar to the China-specific Breeze. The company discontinued the CR-V in India in 2020, after the strict implementation of BS6 emission norms.

Indians haven't had a chance to buy a Honda CR-V since 2020. However, the SUV is still going strong in other markets, including China and North America.

The current generation CR-V was launched globally in 2016. For all the people expecting a complete overhaul, well, you will not be disappointed.

From a considerably larger size to a revamped front fascia, there are many changes.

The new Honda CR-V will sport a boxy silhouette, featuring a muscular hood, a hexagonal grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, sleek headlights connected by a chrome strip, and a chunky bumper with a wide air dam. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 10-spoke alloy wheels. L-shaped tail lamps and dual exhaust tips will grace the car's rear end.

The upcoming Honda CR-V could be offered in three engine options: a 190hp, 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine; a 143hp, 2.0-liter, petrol-hybrid powertrain with two electric motors; and a 1.5-liter petrol mill with the brand's e-HEV mild-hybrid technology.

Details pertaining to the interiors of the new-generation Honda CR-V are yet to be disclosed. It is likely to have an upscale cabin, featuring automatic climate control, a head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD will ensure the passengers' safety.

The pricing and availability details of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V will be announced at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $26,800 (around Rs. 20.77 lakh) in the US.