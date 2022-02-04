Auto

Discounts worth Rs. 36,000 on select Honda cars this month

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 04, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Honda is treating Indian customers with big discounts on its select models in February, including the fifth-generation City, Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and fourth-generation City. The offers are valid till either the end of this month or until stocks last and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, free accessories, corporate discounts, and exchange and loyalty bonuses. The benefits are variant- and location-specific.

Car #1 Fifth-generation Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.23 lakh

Fifth-generation Honda City comes with benefits worth Rs. 35,596, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000. The car features a sloping roofline, LED headlights with DRLs, and a chromed grille. There are five seats, six airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 121hp/145Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that makes 100hp/200Nm.

Car #2 Fourth-generation Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 9.29 lakh

Fourth-generation Honda City is available with offers worth Rs. 20,000, including a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. The sedan has a sloping roofline, a chrome-finished grille, and sleek LED headlamps. Inside, there are six airbags, five seats, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, and a power steering wheel. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol mill that makes 117.6hp/145Nm.

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.76 lakh

Honda WR-V can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 26,000, including an exchange discount of Rs. 10,000. The vehicle flaunts a muscular built, full-LED lighting, a chromed grille, and a rear spoiler. It has two airbags, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It comes with a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 98hp/200Nm.

Car #4 Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.65 lakh

Honda Jazz has offers worth Rs. 33,158, including free accessories worth up to Rs. 12,168. The four-wheeler boasts a sloping bonnet, sleek headlights, rear spoiler, and a sunroof. It gets a 5-seater cabin, automatic climate control, and two airbags. It is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 88.5hp of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Car #5 Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Finally, there are discounts up to Rs. 15,000 on the Honda Amaze, including a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 for Honda customers. The car features a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control. It is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that churns out 79.12hp/160Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol unit that makes 88.5hp/110Nm.