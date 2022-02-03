Auto

Zeeho AE8 scooter, with 190km range, debuts in China

Zeeho introduces its AE8 scooter in China (Photo credit: Zeeho)

Chinese automaker CFMoto-owned Zeeho has launched the AE8 scooter in its home country. It is offered in two versions: standard and S+. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears a futuristic look and offers an adaptive headlamp and LCD instrument cluster. It runs on an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 190km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Zeeho AE8 offers the perfect combination of good looks and excellent performance. It should pique the interest of a lot of buyers in China.

The electric maxi-style scooter is also expected to make its way to India by next year. It will flaunt a CFMoto badging and shall raise the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment to a great extent here.

Design Has a 5.0-inch instrument console and single-piece seat

The Zeeho AE8 sports a headlamp-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, "winglets" on the side panels that serve as turn indicators, a single-piece seat, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and a pillion grab rail. There is also an under-seat storage compartment. The scooter packs an adaptive headlight, a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with support for OTA updates, an anti-theft alarm, and designer wheels.

Information It attains a top speed of 100km/h

Zeeho AE8 packs a mid-mounted, liquid-cooled motor linked to a swappable battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 16.7hp/218Nm. The scooter can sprint from 0-50km/h in 2.6 seconds, hit a top speed of 100km/h, and deliver a range of up to 190km per charge.

Safety It gets three riding modes

To ensure the rider's safety, the Zeeho AE8 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, riding assist, and three riding modes: Sports, Eco, and Street for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Zeeho AE8: Pricing

In China, the standard version of the Zeeho AE8 electric scooter sports a price figure of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2.11 lakh) while the S+ variant carries a price-tag of CNY 21,699 (around Rs. 2.55 lakh).