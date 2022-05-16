Auto

Hybrid-only 2023 Lexus UX, with more tech-based features, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 16, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The 2023 Lexus UX will go on sale this summer (Photo credit: Lexus)

Toyota-owned luxury brand Lexus has revealed the 2023 iteration of its UX crossover. It will go on sale globally later this summer. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has a head-turning look and an updated cabin with lots of tech-based features. Under the hood, it is fueled by a hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 181hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 version of the Lexus UX is available exclusively with a hybrid powertrain and offers a stiffer body and more features in comparison to its predecessor.

A lot of buyers in the global markets should have a look at the vehicle. If it arrives here, it will probably be as a completely built unit and the rivalry in the market will be raised.

Exteriors The car flaunts a massive grille and run-flat tires

The 2023 Lexus UX sports a lengthy hood, a massive blacked-out grille, swept-back headlights, and L-shaped air vents. It is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer wheels shod in 18-inch Bridgestone run-flat tires. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and a full-width taillight are available on the rear end of the car.

Information It is backed by a 181hp hybrid powertrain

The new Lexus UX runs on a 2.0-liter inline-four engine linked to an electric motor and delivers a combined output of 181hp of power. The powertrain is linked to a CVT gearbox for handling transmission duties. Performance dampers and Active Variable Suspension are also available.

Interiors The crossover gets ambient lighting and a moonroof

The new-generation Lexus UX has a luxurious cabin, featuring heated seats, LED ambient lighting, a larger wireless charging pad, USB charging sockets, a moonroof, aluminium pedals, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch/12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice assistant support and a digital app-based key. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist.

Information 2023 Lexus UX: Pricing

Lexus has not disclosed the pricing details of the 2023 UX crossover yet. However, in the US, the premium vehicle is likely to bear a starting price figure of around $37,000 (roughly Rs. 28.6 lakh).