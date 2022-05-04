Auto

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate SUV breaks cover: Check features

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate SUV breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 04, 2022, 01:34 pm 3 min read

The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate gets an 18-speaker Bose audio system (Photo credit: GMC)

US automaker GMC has unveiled the range-topping Ultimate version of its Yukon Denali SUV. The Denali was already one of the blingiest models in the Yukon family of full-sized SUVs with its large chrome grille and luxurious interiors. The new Ultimate variant brings subtle exterior tweaks, high-quality interior materials, and even more tech-based features than the car already on sale.

Context Why does this story matter?

GMC is the truck and coach-making division of General Motors. It specializes in full-sized SUVs as well as pick-up trucks for the North American market.

With the new Ultimate version, the company wants to attract those looking for a premium and luxurious SUV. When launched, it will go up against rivals from Ford and Dodge.

Exteriors The car sports C-shaped headlamps and 22-inch wheels

The Yukon Denali Ultimate has a muscular bonnet, a large grille with 'Vader Chrome' accents, a wide air dam, a skid plate, and C-shaped LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator mounted ORVMs and 22-inch seven-spoke wheels. C-shaped LED taillamps and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors The SUV gets full-grain leather seats

The 2022 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate has a spacious cabin, featuring full-grain leather seats, wooden inserts on the dashboard and doors, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An 18-speaker Bose sound system is also available along with speakers integrated in the front headrests.

Information The four-wheeler is offered with a choice of two engines

The Yukon Denali Ultimate is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine that generates 420hp/624Nm and a 3.0-liter turbocharged Duramax mill that puts out 277hp/624Nm. Both the motors are mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Safety It gets Super Cruise capability, a first for Yukon line-up

The 2023 Denali Ultimate is the first from the Yukon line-up to get Super Cruise capability, along with ADAS functionalities such as automatic lane change, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision alert. Suspension duties on the SUV are handled by adaptive air suspension on all four corners. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate: Pricing and availability

The GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is expected to reach US dealerships by the end of 2022, with bookings opening soon after. Pricing for the SUV is yet to be disclosed, but we can expect it to start at around $70,000 (approximately Rs. 53.6 lakh).