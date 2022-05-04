Auto

2022 Tata AVINYA first impression: A futuristic EV concept

Written by Somnath Chatterjee May 04, 2022, 12:49 pm 3 min read

Tata AVINYA is expected to have a minimum range of 500km

Just after unveiling the CURVV concept recently, Tata Motors has now showcased its vision for the future which involves a new EV architecture and a futuristic design language. Called as 'AVINYA,' the concept shows the car of the future along with incorporating the new design language pencilled for Tata Motors EVs. This would also be their flagship offering. Here's our first impression.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has been bullish about the EV space in India and wants to expand its range with several new products.

It is also keen to future proof its product range and has been investing in an all-new EV platform.

The AVINYA shows the 'Pure EV Gen 3' architecture and its myriad technology upgrades including a lighter battery pack and fast charging.

Exteriors The car comes with a new design language

The AVINYA concept looks quite striking in the flesh and comes across as a unique design with numerous interesting details embedded in it. It incorporates the new Tata signature face for its EVs including a full-length LED light bar at the front and rear along with slim headlamps and taillamps. The AVINYA looks like a crossover with large wheels pushed to its farthest corners.

Interiors The cabin has different screens for individual functions

The interior of the AVINYA concept is unlike anything else as it moves away from a conventional dashboard design. There is no big touchscreen here as everything is controlled via a voice assistant along with individual screens for different functions. The bench style seating arrangement and a glass roof elevates the sense of space inside. There is also an aroma diffuser in the center.

Performance The car would have a lighter battery pack

Tata Motors has not yet revealed the specifications of the AVINYA but we expect a larger battery pack along with the promise of more than 500km of range. The AVINVYA will get a battery pack which would be lighter thanks to use of light-weight materials while fast-charging capability would also be provided. A full charge can be expected with 30 minutes via fast-charging.

Availability When would it be launched?

The AVINYA is a concept for now but we expect a production version of this car to be launched by the end of 2025. Overall, the AVINYA is indeed an impressive concept which brings about a change in the way cars are being made with a focus on voice-based assistance systems and autonomous technology. Crucially, the reduced charging time will also accelerate EV adoption.