Auto

2022 KTM RC 390 goes official at Rs. 3.14 lakh

2022 KTM RC 390 goes official at Rs. 3.14 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 24, 2022, 10:09 am 2 min read

2022 KTM RC 390 gets a traction control system (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian automaker KTM has launched the 2022 version of its RC 390 bike in India. Bookings for the vehicle are open. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids, including a traction control system. It draws power from a 373cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 43.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

KTM RC 390 has been up for grabs in India since 2014 and the introduction of the new version should raise its appeal in the market.

The refreshed bike offers better looks, more features, and improved rider ergonomics as compared to the outgoing model.

It carries a premium of almost Rs. 50,000 over the TVS Apache RR 310 which costs Rs. 2.65 lakh.

Design The motorbike has split-style seats and alloy rims

The 2022 KTM RC 390 has a single-pod headlight, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, a height-adjustable handlebar, and a windscreen. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 13.7-liter of fuel and is available in two shades, namely KTM Orange and KTM Factory Racing Blue.

Information It runs on a 44hp, 373cc engine

The new KTM RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 43.5hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter.

Safety It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the KTM RC 390 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by WP-sourced inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 KTM RC 390 sports a price-figure of Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it around Rs. 36,000 more costly than its predecessor. Bookings for the two-wheeler have started.