CFMOTO launches 2023 150NK streetfighter bike: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 24, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

2023 CFMOTO 150NK is powered by a 14.5hp, single-cylinder engine (Photo credit: CFMOTO)

Chinese automaker CFMOTO has launched the 2023 version of its streetfighter bike, the 150NK in the Australian market. The motorcycle draws styling cues from its bigger sibling, the 300NK, and carries a price tag of AUD 4,290 (approximately Rs. 2.35 lakh). It has no mechanical changes apart from the inclusion of dual-channel ABS over the single-channel unit of the outgoing model.

The 2023 CFMOTO 150NK offers good looks, lots of features, and decent performance. It rivals the Yamaha MT-15 and several customers in Australia might be interested in having a look at this two-wheeler.

However, the brand's smallest offering is unlikely to debut on our shores in the near future, considering it is too costly for the market.

Design The bike flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The 2023 CFMOTO 150NK sits on a tubular steel frame and has a sculpted, 10-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, an angular tail section, an upswept exhaust, and stylish graphics. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. The motorcycle tips the scales at 142kg and is available in two color options: Turquoise Blue and Titanium Gray.

Information It draws power from a 15hp, 149cc engine

The 2023 CFMOTO 150NK is powered by a 149.4cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 14.5hp and 12.2Nm of peak torque. The bike achieves a top speed of 98km/h.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CFMOTO 150NK is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by inverted forks at the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Information 2023 CFMOTO 150NK: Pricing and availability

The 2023 CFMOTO 150NK motorbike carries a price tag of AUD 4,290 (approximately Rs. 2.35 lakh) in the Australian market. The company has no plans to bring the vehicle to India anytime soon.